GREECE SIGNALS PROGRESS AS DEADLOCKED BAILOUT TALKS RESTART
Greece resumed talks with its EU/IMF lenders in Paris on
Tuesday, saying progress had been made towards breaking a
deadlock that could derail the government's plan to quit an
international bailout by year-end.
BIG PROVISION CHARGE WIDENS PIRAEUS BANK'S 3RD-QTR LOSS
Greece's Piraeus Bank BOPr.AT reported a sharply wider
third-quarter loss on Tuesday after booking a more than 2
billion euro provision for bad loans, but said it expected to
return to profitability from next year as the country's economy
improves.
FRAPORT, COPELOUZOS WIN BIDDING FOR GREEK AIRPORTS
German airport operator Fraport FRAG.DE and Greek energy
firm Copelouzos bid 1.23 billion euros to lease and operate 14
Greek regional airports, the country's biggest privatisation
deal since its debt crisis.
MYSTERY OF ALEXANDER THE GREAT-ERA TOMB HOLDS GREEKS IN
THRALL
Greek archaeologist Katerina Peristeri dug in obscurity for
years before unearthing a marble tomb from the time of Alexander
the Great -- a find that has brought her instant fame.
EU AGREES INVESTMENT FUND, HOPING TO CREATE A MILLION JOBS
The European Commission agreed on Tuesday to set up a new
fund with 21 billion euros ($26 billion) of capital that it
hopes can unlock some 300 billion euros of largely private
investment over three years to create a million jobs.
OPAP NET PROFIT BOOSTED BY SCRATCH CARD LAUNCH AND COSTS
CUTS
Greece's OPAP OPAr.AT, Europe's second-biggest gambling
company by stock market value, has posted a 26 percent rise in
third-quarter net profit, helped by a new scratch card and cost
cuts.
GLOBAL MARKETS-ASIA SHARES RISE ON U.S. OPTIMISM, OIL UNDER
PRESSURE BEFORE OPEC
Asian stocks edged up on Wednesday after upbeat U.S.
economic growth data calmed investor anxiety over a
deteriorating global outlook, while the Australian dollar
languished near four-year lows against the dollar.
European shares are expected to gain, with Germany's DAX
.GDAX and France's CAC40 .FCHI seen rising up to 0.3 percent.
