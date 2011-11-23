Nigeria plans 133 bln naira treasury bill sale next week
LAGOS, June 14 Nigeria plans to sell 133.24 billion naira ($424 mln) worth of treasury bills at an auction next week, the central bank said on Wednesday.
ATHENS Nov 23 Greece's finance minister said he was optimistic that the country's political parties would do everything necessary as early as Wednesday to ensure the release of a sixth aid tranche needed to avert a disastrous debt default.
The comments by Evangelos Venizelos signalled that his socialist party's rival, the conservative New Democracy, might be ready to comply with an EU demand to provide a written pledge to back austerity measures.
International lenders have said such a pledge is needed before they will unblock the 8 billion euro tranche.
Sources in New Democracy told Reuters there had been no change in their stance on the written pledge.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou, writing by Gareth Jones)
LAGOS, June 14 Nigeria plans to sell 133.24 billion naira ($424 mln) worth of treasury bills at an auction next week, the central bank said on Wednesday.
COLOMBO, June 14 Sri Lankan shares on Wednesday bounced from their five-week closing low hit in the previous session, led by gains in conglomerate John Keells Holdings Plc and with foreign investors buying into the island nation's risky assets.