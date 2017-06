ATHENS Jan 12 Greece's finance minister said on Thursday he was "cautious and very confident" after meeting the head of bank lobby group IIF for talks on a debt swap deal and was expecting good news from a meeting of euro zone finance officials in Brussels.

"This afternoon, the European Working Group is meeting in Brussels and we expect progress. We expect important news from Brussels tonight and will meet again with (the IIF's) Mr (Charles) Dallara, (Jean) Lemierre and Prime Minister (Lucas) Papademos," Evangelos Venizelos said in a statement.

The European Working Group gathers senior euro zone finance officials and treasury heads who prepare Eurogroup meetings.