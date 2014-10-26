BRIEF-Co-Diagnostics files for IPO of up to $10 mln
* Says it intends to apply to list its common stock on Nasdaq under the symbol “CODX”
ATHENS Oct 26 Greece's finance minister expressed satisfaction on Sunday that the country's banking system "passed successfully" the ECB's stress tests, noting that Athens still has a buffer of 11.4 billion euros at its bank bailout fund.
"It's extremely important that the reserves of 11.4 billion euros at the HFSF (Hellenic Financial Stability Fund) are left unused," Greek Finance Minister Gikas Hardouvelis said in a statement. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Renee Maltezou, Editing by George Georgiopoulos)
CHICAGO, April 28 An Illinois judge dealt a blow to Chicago's cash-strapped public school system on Friday by dismissing its lawsuit that argued the state's school-funding formula discriminates against minority students.