ATHENS The International Monetary Fund stepped up pressure on Greece on Wednesday, saying promised reforms were running behind schedule in most areas and the delays were stalling recovery to an economy now in its fourth year of recession.

Greece has been dependent on international support to keep paying its bills since an escalating debt crisis shut it out of bond markets last year. The IMF expects its economy to contract by 6.0 percent in 2011 and by 3 percent in 2012, in what would be its fifth year of recession.

Poul Thomsen, deputy director of the IMF's European department said Athens could not rely on more tax increases and blunt across-the-board spending cuts but needed to look at "taboos" that could include laying off more state workers.

"Greece needs to consider more aggressively closing down redundant state enterprises and entities, and it might have to accept in the process involuntary redundancies," Thomsen, who heads the IMF's mission to Greece, told a conference in Athens.

The comments underline the stark challenge facing Prime Minister Lucas Papademos as he grapples to pass another round of bitter austerity measures before early elections tentatively scheduled for February.

Although Greece accounts for no more than around 2 percent of euro zone GDP, the festering debt crisis has brought the whole bloc to the brink of disaster as much larger economies including Italy have been drawn in.

Officials from the "troika" of lenders made up by the IMF, European Union and European Central Bank have been in Athens since Monday, working on a new 130 billion euro bailout that Greece will need to stave off bankruptcy next year.

Thomsen said he strongly disagreed with critics who charge that Greece had failed to achieve any progress but he said the joint bailout plan set up by the IMF and the European Union had overestimated the government's capacity to implement reforms.

A poll on Wednesday showed slightly more Greeks had a negative view of Papademos than a positive one, the first survey to suggest the public may be losing patience with the former central banker appointed last month to replace Socialist George Papandreou.

Thomsen said that it would be vital for the government to retain sufficient backing to ensure reforms are passed, warning that all Greece's political parties had to get behind the measures.

"Let's not kid ourselves, without broad political support the risk of a lack of success is significant," he said.

BONDHOLDER DEAL

Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos told the conference he was exhausted after months of fighting to keep Greece in the euro zone in the face of mass street protests and relentless pressure from international creditors.

But he voiced confidence in prospects for a deal over a bond swap aimed at lightening Greece's crushing debt burden despite an inconclusive end to talks with private creditors the day before.

Meetings between the bondholders and Greek officials ended on Tuesday without an agreement but talks are expected to resume in Paris later this week.

Charles Dallara, head of the group that represents the banks said on Tuesday "much further effort" would be required to reach an agreement on an issue that is vital to reaching a deal on the wider bailout package.

Venizelos nonetheless played down concerns that the talks could break down, threatening efforts to cut Greece's deficit to 5.4 percent of gross domestic product from a 9 percent target this year.

Asked whether the talks would reach a favourable outcome, Venizelos told Reuters: "Yes, that is what I think."

The bond swap, dubbed Private Sector Involvement, would see private banks and insurers accepting a 50 percent loss on the notional value of their Greek sovereign debt holdings, in exchange for a mix of cash and new instruments.

But agreement has been hold up over issues including the status of the new bonds compared with claims of the euro zone bailout fund and sovereign creditors.

The bond swap deal, which will affect some 206 billion euros worth of Greek bonds held by the private sector, will be key to hopes of bringing down Greece's debt to 120 percent of GDP by 2020 from around 160 percent at present.

