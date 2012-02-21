ATHENS Feb 21 Here are highlights of
Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos's news conference in
Athens on Tuesday after returning from Brussels talks where euro
zone finance ministers clinched a 130-billion-euro bailout
package.
"I wonder what would have happened today in Greece, in the
euro zone, in Europe, and to the world economy if early this
morning after 15 hours of talks and negotiations the Eurogroup
didn't approve the new programme for Greece...
"This morning we had a positive outcome which wasn't easy or
obvious ... This was a significant development that gives our
country a new opportunity, and we need to make the most of this
opportunity."
"A nightmare scenario was avoided."
"It is maybe the most important (deal) in Greece's post-war
history."
"What we have is the clear, explicit commitment of our peers
that they will support us even after the end of the programme,
until Greece returns to the markets."
"The Brussels agreement this morning is the result of
great, painful and complicated negotiations, negotiations that I
do not want to compare to other historical negotiations, but
that are perhaps the most important of the post-war era, given
the economic volume and impact on politics and society."
"This is long-term support for the clear political decision
that Greece is and will remain a member of the euro zone,
whatever happens."
"We also have monitoring and support mechanisms for this
programme which absolutely respect the country's independence
and equal position."
"The final PSI (debt swap) is more drastic, and as a result
better than the one that was agreed on before the beginning of
the last round of negotiations."
"In the end we have the brave, voluntary participation of
the private sector, who agreed to cut the value of the debt
owned by them by 53.5 percent instead of 50 percent. This,
combined with ... other elements of our programme, allows us to
have a better result on our debt in 2020, it allows us to have a
sustainable debt and ... annual debt management which is
significantly lighter compared to today's debt."