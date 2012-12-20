LONDON Dec 20 Greece is facing a critical year
that hinges on its three-party ruling coalition sticking
together and following the bailout programme agreed with the
European Union and the International Monetary Fund, Finance
Minister Yannis Stournaras said in the Financial Times on
Thursday.
"We can make it next year if we can stick to the programme
agreed with the EU and IMF. The break would be if the political
system finds the situation too difficult to handle," he said in
an interview with the newspaper.
Prime Minister Antonis Samaras's government has implored
Greeks to endure austerity measures, which have dented its
popularity since it won power in a June election.
"What we have done so far is necessary, but not sufficient
to achieve a permanent solution for Greece. The issue now is
implementation," Stournaras said.
The government has been boosted by last week's agreement
with the euro zone to provide Athens with nearly 50 billion
euros ($64 billion) in long-delayed aid, securing Greece's
survival in the bloc after months of doubt and political
turmoil.
The disbursement of aid marked "a vote of confidence" in the
government's ability to deliver fiscal and structural reforms,
but many ordinary Greeks and anti-bailout political parties have
belittled or dismissed the deal.
Greece faces a sixth straight year of recession in 2013,
with its economy set to shrink by about 4 percent, Stournaras
said, however, that "there will be a light showing by the end of
next year."
"Our partners' decision to give us so much money - more than
we expected - removes a large part of the risk...we still face
the possible risk of bankruptcy," he said.
"It is going to be a very difficult year...but if we
continue on this track, reduce the budget deficit and also
complete measures to improve competitiveness, 2014 and 2015 will
be much easier," he said.