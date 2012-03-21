* Election must be held on April 29 or May 6 - New Democracy
* Deputy finmin Sachinidis named to top finance job
* Greek parliament approves bailout deal
By Harry Papachristou
ATHENS, March 21 Greeks must go to the polls no
later than May 6, the Conservative New Democracy party said on
Wednesday after lawmakers rubber-stamped the country's new
bailout deal, concluding months of tense rescue talks.
Lucas Papademos' technocrat coalition government was formed
in November with a brief mandate to complete bailout talks and
then hold parliamentary elections. It includes both New
Democracy, which is leading in the polls, and the Socialist
PASOK party.
New Democracy's call for a date for the snap vote to be set
was the first official demand of its kind. Elections would
normally take place in October 2013.
"We must go to elections immediately, for the sake of
consistency and for the sake of democracy," New Democracy's
spokesman Yannis Michelakis said in a statement, calling for the
election to be held on either April 29 or May 6.
Officials from the socialist PASOK party, which is badly
trailing New Democracy in the polls, have said for months that
Greece should not rush into elections. But PASOK cannot block
New Democracy's demand for a snap election.
Overnight, Greece's parliament rubber-stamped a final piece
of legislation to unlock the 130 billion euros of European Union
and International Monetary Fund aid meant to stave off a chaotic
sovereign default, a week after Athens concluded the world's
biggest debt restructuring plan with private creditors. The
parliament approved the vote by a majority of 213 votes out of
300.
According to a survey published by pollster Pulse RC last
week, support for the conservative New Democracy party stood at
23 percent, against 13.5 percent for the socialist PASOK
party.
The two parties have taken a pasting in the polls due to
their support for debt-laden Greece's second bailout package
that imposes painful austerity cuts on Greeks.
New Democracy may be ahead of PASOK in the polls for now but
it is unlikely to secure the outright majority it is seeking as
left-wing, anti-bailout parties gain momentum ahead of the
elections.
On Wednesday, Deputy Finance Minister Filippos Sachinidis
replaced Evangelos Venizelos in Greece's top finance job after
Venizelos resigned to lead the Socialist Party to general
elections.
Sachinidis was deputy finance minister in both the coalition
government headed by Papademos and the previous socialist
government of George Papandreou.
With negotiations on the country's second EU/IMF bailout
completed earlier this month, Sachinidis, 49, will serve as
finance minister for just the few weeks leading up to the
parliamentary election.