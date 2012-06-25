ATHENS, June 25 Incoming Greek Finance Minister
Vassilis Rapanos will leave hospital on Tuesday after being
treated for abdominal pain and nausea, a hospital official said.
"Mr Rapanos had a gastroscopy and colonoscopy, which showed
everything is completely normal," the official at the Hygeia
Hospital told Reuters, declining to be named. "He will leave the
hospital tomorrow morning."
Rapanos was admitted on Friday before he could be sworn in
as finance minister and is expected to miss a two-day EU summit
starting on Thursday, when Greece will try to renegotiate the
punishing terms of its international bailout.
Greece's new prime minister, Antonis Samaras, will also miss
the summit after undergoing successful surgery on Saturday to
repair a damaged retina. A government spokesman said he was
expected to leave hospital later on Monday.