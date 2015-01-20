(Adds further comments by minister.)

ATHENS Jan 20 Any quantitative easing programme conducted by the European Central Bank would help Greece's economy but would not solve its liquidity problems, Greek Finance Minister Gikas Hardouvelis said on Tuesday.

The ECB is widely expected to announce a scheme to print money to buy government bonds, known as quantitative easing or QE, to combat the threat of deflation and try to revive the euro zone economy. An announcement may come this week.

But it is not certain that Greece, which will hold a general election on Sunday, would be included. Its low credit rating and doubts over whether a new government will comply with an EU/IMF bailout programme may keep it out.

Opinion surveys indicate that the Jan. 25 vote is likely to be won by the anti-bailout Syriza party. Rising fears of a clash with EU/IMF lenders have prompted Greeks to withdraw cash from banks, squeezing liquidity at Greek banks.

"A quantitative easing programme alone is not enough to solve the Greek economy's liquidity problems," Hardouvelis said at an economic conference. "But it is one more tool of monetary policy implementation, which boosts liquidity and demand in goods and services."

If such a scheme amounted to 550 billion euros, Greece would benefit from 15.9 billion euros in purchases of its government paper, Hardouvelis said in prepared remarks. He added that this should not be reduced based on factors such as the country's sovereign credit rating.

"We are, theoretically and practically, the ideal recipient of this quantitative easing programme," Hardouvelis said, pointing out Greece has the highest debt and deflation rates in Europe. "No additional terms should be imposed, such as the country's sovereign credit rating."

Ratings agency Fitch revised Greece's credit outlook to negative from stable last week, saying political uncertainty may delay its return to bond markets and hurt its economic recovery.

Last week, the Bank of Greece asked the ECB to approve a stand-by domestic emergency funding line for all four of its systemically important banks as a precaution to shield the lenders from any fallout from the coming general election.

Hardouvelis also urged a new government to conclude a pending bailout review by Feb. 28 when the aid programme ends, so that the country receives its final aid tranche of 7.2 billion euros and maintains access to ECB funding. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Deepa Babington, Larry King)