ATHENS Jan 20 Any quantitative easing programme
conducted by the European Central Bank would help Greece's
economy but would not solve its liquidity problems, Greek
Finance Minister Gikas Hardouvelis said on Tuesday.
The ECB is widely expected to announce a scheme to print
money to buy government bonds, known as quantitative easing or
QE, to combat the threat of deflation and try to revive the euro
zone economy. An announcement may come this week.
But it is not certain that Greece, which will hold a general
election on Sunday, would be included. Its low credit rating and
doubts over whether a new government will comply with an EU/IMF
bailout programme may keep it out.
Opinion surveys indicate that the Jan. 25 vote is likely to
be won by the anti-bailout Syriza party. Rising fears of a clash
with EU/IMF lenders have prompted Greeks to withdraw cash from
banks, squeezing liquidity at Greek banks.
"A quantitative easing programme alone is not enough to
solve the Greek economy's liquidity problems," Hardouvelis said
at an economic conference. "But it is one more tool of monetary
policy implementation, which boosts liquidity and demand in
goods and services."
If such a scheme amounted to 550 billion euros, Greece would
benefit from 15.9 billion euros in purchases of its government
paper, Hardouvelis said in prepared remarks. He added that this
should not be reduced based on factors such as the country's
sovereign credit rating.
"We are, theoretically and practically, the ideal recipient
of this quantitative easing programme," Hardouvelis said,
pointing out Greece has the highest debt and deflation rates in
Europe. "No additional terms should be imposed, such as the
country's sovereign credit rating."
Ratings agency Fitch revised Greece's credit outlook to
negative from stable last week, saying political uncertainty may
delay its return to bond markets and hurt its economic recovery.
Last week, the Bank of Greece asked the ECB to approve a
stand-by domestic emergency funding line for all four of its
systemically important banks as a precaution to shield the
lenders from any fallout from the coming general election.
Hardouvelis also urged a new government to conclude a
pending bailout review by Feb. 28 when the aid programme ends,
so that the country receives its final aid tranche of 7.2
billion euros and maintains access to ECB funding.
