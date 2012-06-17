ATHENS A wildfire near Athens raged unabated on Sunday, burning rural land and sending some residents fleeing their homes, but firefighters said they expected to bring it under control within hours.

More than 140 firefighters with dozens of engines battled the flames, aided by seven aircraft and four helicopters.

Politicians from the country's main parties visited the region just hours before a national election that may determine Greece's future in the euro zone.

The fire broke out on Saturday from sparks at a site where workers had been welding, and, fanned by strong winds, it quickly spread to engulf the settlements of Palaia Fokaia, Keratea and Legraina near the southern coast of Athens.

"It destroyed at least 10 small warehouses and two deserted homes. It is still burning but winds have calmed down," a fire brigade official said. "It should be contained by the afternoon."

Police said the blaze, the first of Greece's wildfire season, was not threatening homes, though some residents in the area were evacuated as a precaution.

Four firefighters were taken to hospital with breathing problems, the fire brigade said.

Wildfires are frequent in Greece during the summer, often due to soaring temperatures and strong winds, drought or arson.

Hot and dry summers mean forests are more frequently brought to the tinder-box conditions that allow fires to spread devastatingly. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Renee Maltezou; Editing by Alessandra Rizzo)