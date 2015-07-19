ATHENS, July 19 Rescue workers found the burned
body of a 47-year-old man as they brought under control
wildfires that had broken out on Friday around Athens and in
other parts of southern Greece, the country's fire brigade said.
The wildfires had largely retreated on Sunday but firemen
were still on the ground and the risk of more fires remained
high due to strong winds, the fire brigade said in a statement.
The victim was an off-duty policeman who had gone missing
after going for a walk in an area that was later hit by the
fires, local media said. A 58-year-old died on Friday after
inhaling fumes and suffering respiratory problems.
Separately, two men were arrested on Saturday on suspicion
of starting a fire that broke out northeast of Athens. They had
lit a fire to smoke bees out of their hives, police said.
Forest fires are common during summer in Greece. The fire
brigade said 74 separate fires had broken out on several fronts
in an area stretching from the island of Evia, northeast of
Athens, to the southern Peloponnese.
Most of the fires had retreated or were under partial
control, but an undergrowth fire that started on Saturday on the
Ionian island of Zakynthos was still raging.
The fires have added to the worries of Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras' government, which has been focused on its struggle to
obtain a new financial bailout from foreign creditors.
(Reporting by Costas Pitas and Karolina Tagaris; Writing by
Ingrid Melander; editing by Susan Thomas)