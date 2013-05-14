* Fitch raises rating to B- from CCC
* Sees progress in cutting budget deficit
* Rating still deep in junk territory
ATHENS, May 14 Ratings agency Fitch upgraded its
sovereign credit rating for Greece by one notch on Tuesday,
citing the country's progress in cutting its budget deficit and
the receding risk of its euro zone exit.
After nearly crashing out of the euro last year and coming
under attack for stalled reforms, Greece has won praise in
recent months from its international lenders for getting back on
track and pushing through unpopular austerity measures.
"The price has been high in terms of lost output and rising
unemployment and the capacity for recovery is still in doubt,"
Fitch said.
"Nonetheless, sovereign debt relief and an easing of fiscal
targets have lifted central bank measures of economic sentiment
to a three-year high and the risk of eurozone exit has receded."
The rating outlook is stable, Fitch said in a statement
raising its rating to B-minus from CCC. It comes afterStandard &
Poor's also raised Greece's rating to B-minus with a stable
outlook from selective default in December. ]
Moody's Investors Service has a C rating on the credit. All
three are still deep in junk territory. Some analysts remain
skeptical that things have turned a corner in Greece.
"Things are getting better but from a very low base," said
Ben May, an analyst at Capital Economics in London.
"Greece is less on a knife's edge than it was months ago but
I'm not sure the worst is over because the fundamental economic
problems are still there."
The critical long-term goal for Athens is to bring its debt
as a proportion of GDP down to a manageable size. The ratio
currently stands at more than 160 percent. The IMF has said it
must be cut to 120 percent by 2020 to be "sustainable".
"I would be cautious about saying Greece's problems are
over, it's a real uphill struggle to get the GDP ratio to what
the troika is forecasting," May said, referring to the trio of
European Union International Monetary Fund and European Central
Bank lenders.
ELUSIVE RECOVERY
Fitch said it expected a milder recession this year of 4.3
percent and a weak recovery in 2014, broadly in line with
government and EU/IMF forecasts but warned that tangible
economic recovery remained "elusive".
While progress has been made in structural reforms,
particularly in the labour market, resistance to reform was high
and highlighted persistent risks to implementing the bailout,
the agency said.
Under Greece's bailout plan, Athens has to cut 150,000
public sector jobs overall from 2010 to 2015, about a fifth of
the total, through hiring curbs, retirement and dismissals.
The government broke a taboo last month by agreeing to
dismiss 15,000 public sector workers by the end of 2014 but
lay-offs remain a sensitive issue in Greece.
The country's economy remains mired in its sixth year of
recession and unemployment has topped 27 percent, but Greece is
expected to hit fiscal targets required under its bailout this
year and could qualify for further debt relief soon.
Greece's 10-year bond yields dropped on Tuesday to their
lowest level since the country took an EU/IMF bailout in 2010
and Athens has said it could return to the bond market as early
as the first half of next year.
Greek borrowing costs also fell to their lowest since April
2011 in a sale of 1.3 billion euros ($1.7 billion) worth of
government Treasury bills on Tuesday.