ATHENS Feb 8 The Greek economy is forecast to contract between four and five percent this year, a government source said on Wednesday, citing figures from a draft memorandum on Greece's new international bailout addressed to the International Monetary Fund.

The fall in gross domestic product is far greater than the 2.8 percent foreseen in the 2012 budget presented last November.

Proto Thema newspaper published on its website a copy of what it said was the draft memorandum to IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde.

The government official said he could not comment on the veracity of the document, which is undated and has some key figures missing.

However, he told Reuters that he could confirm the gross domestic product figure.

Economists polled by Reuters in late January projected Greece's economy would contract by 3.7 percent this year.