ATHENS Aug 22 Greek Prime Minister Antonis
Samaras pledged on Thursday banks would not seize the homes of
borrowers unable to pay their mortgages, seeking to soothe fears
that plans to lift a ban on repossessions will make thousands
homeless.
International lenders, worried about a deteriorating
repayment culture and rising bad loans for banks, have urged
Athens to improve insolvency laws to help clear delinquent
household debt, including lifting a ban on home foreclosures.
But the move to lift the freeze on forced auctions - due to
expire on Dec. 31 - has provoked stiff opposition among
lawmakers, including some in Samaras's two-party coalition
government who have warned the issue is a red line.
"The primary residence of weak citizens and those who can
prove they cannot service their debts because of the crisis will
be fully protected - this is not negotiable," Samaras said in a
statement after a meeting with his deputy, Evangelos Venizelos,
who is head of the Socialist PASOK party in the coalition.
He said the government was looking into a set of measures
which would protect vulnerable borrowers and ensure the
availability of home credit. But those able to pay would not be
allowed to abuse the foreclosure protection, he said.
Greece's depressed economy, pay cuts, higher taxes and an
unemployment rate of nearly 28 percent have taken a toll on
household budgets, making it hard for many homeowners to keep up
with their loan payments.
Based on central bank data in May, 21.4 percent of home
loans were delinquent in December 2012, up from 14.9 percent a
year earlier, continuing to pound bank balance sheets. Finance
Minister Yannis Stournaras said banks could collapse unless
restrictions on foreclosures were lifted.
Greece's parliament passed a so-called facilitation plan to
resolve distressed household debt earlier this year, encouraging
out-of-court settlements and introducing minimum debt payments
for those who qualify.
International creditors have said weaknesses in personal
insolvency laws and a blanket moratorium on auctions of
repossessed assets risk undermining borrowers' repayment
behaviour.
Greece's main anti-bailout opposition party was quick to
criticize any talk of lifting the ban on property foreclosures.
"The government is blindly fixated on implementing a
criminal policy that pushes more and more citizens into
unemployment and desperation," the leftist SYRIZA party said.
Property foreclosures have triggered protests in Spain and
other indebted, crisis-hit European countries.
