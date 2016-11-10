CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Deere raises 2017 forecast on strong farm equipment demand
* Sees FY 2017 equipment sales up 9 pct, from up 4 pct previously
ATHENS Nov 10 Unidentified attackers on a motorcycle threw an explosive device at the French embassy in central Athens early on Thursday, wounding a guard, police said, in an attack that came less than a week before U.S. President Barack Obama visits the city.
"It was probably a hand grenade," one official told Reuters. "The building was not damaged, only externally, on the pavement. One officer, who was at the spot, was slightly injured."
The attackers were riding a motorcycle, according to footage from security cameras, another official said.
The explosion was heard in central Athens.
Small-scale attacks on businesses, police, politicians and embassies are frequent in Greece, with its long history of political violence. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou; Editing by Nick Macfie)
* Sees FY 2017 equipment sales up 9 pct, from up 4 pct previously
WASHINGTON, May 19 U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said on Friday that any military solution to the North Korea crisis would be "tragic on an unbelievable scale" and Washington was working internationally to find a diplomatic solution.