* Greeks hope Hollande will bring change in Europe
* Both elections held on Sunday
* German agenda deeply unpopular
By Ingrid Melander
ATHENS, May 6 "Enough is enough. There is too
much austerity," 72-year old Maria said as she cast a ballot for
Socialist Francois Hollande at the French consulate in Athens,
before heading to a Greek polling station to back a leftist
party.
Like many Greeks angered by the economic hardship imposed in
exchange for an international bailout, the bi-national pensioner
hopes Hollande will win Sunday's French election and turn
Europe away from a German-led agenda focused tightly on cutting
debt.
That agenda has made Germany extremely unpopular here and
pushed voters in Greece's parallel poll on Sunday away from the
two biggest parties, which support the bailout, and towards a
host of small groups opposing it.
Hollande's pro-growth pledges have struck a chord with many
in recession-hit Greece, including Maria, who said in French
with a lilting Greek accent that "a change of government in
France can be positive for Greece and for all of Europe."
The Socialist contender, who is expected to beat incumbent
Nicolas Sarkozy in Sunday's election, has campaigned as a critic
of austerity policies associated with the alliance between the
French president and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
If elected, he has said he would seek to renegotiate a
European budget discipline treaty to put more emphasis on
growth.
"I didn't like the Sarkozy-Merkel alliance," Mina Korovessi,
a French-Greek mother of four, said to explain why she voted for
Leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon in the first round and Hollande in
the second.
Korovessi wasn't sure yet who she would support in Greece.
But like many Greeks there was "no way" she would vote for the
conservative New Democracy or Socialist PASOK, who have ruled
for decades and backed unpopular EU/IMF bailouts that fended off
bankruptcy but caused deep hardship.
HOPE
Tax hikes and spending cuts meant to put Greece's derailed
finances back on track have dragged the economy into its fifth
straight year of recession, with one in two youths unemployed
and private sector wages down 25 percent last year alone.
As dozens queued outside the French consulate in Athens,
opposite the stadium where the first Olympic Games of modern
times were organised at the instigation of Frenchman Pierre de
Coubertin, many said the medicine was killing the patient and
they hoped a new French president would help.
"The Greeks have much hope in Hollande, they have had enough
of austerity, they want a growth plan. This is what Hollande is
proposing and I hope that will be positive for Greece," said
Cedric, a 42-year old French executive working in shipping.
Hollande's margin of manoeuvre will be limited by the need
to compromise with euro zone paymaster Germany. Merkel aides say
she is not opposed in principle to any of Hollande's ideas but
opposes stimulus measures that rely on government money.
There are more than 8,000 French registered to vote in
Greece, most of them in Athens. At the consulate polling
station, nearly a third of voters cast a ballot for Hollande in
the first round of the election, placing him slightly ahead of
Sarkozy like in the rest of France.
Unlike in France however, Leftist Jean-Luc Melenchon had a
strong showing of 21 percent and far-right Marine Le Pen scored
less than 5 percent.
Susanne, a French-Greek in her early 40s, said she was
voting for the first time in a French election, pushed by the
crisis to take a stand, as did a 56-year-old Frenchwoman who
cast a vote for the first time in her 30 years living in Greece.
"The situation in Greece pushed me to come and vote," said
the 56-year old, who declined to give her name. "There is too
much suffering, too many lies."