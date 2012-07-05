ATHENS, July 5 Greece's new finance minister
Yannis Stournaras said Athens had to get its fiscal reform
programme back on track before seeking an easing of austerity
measures, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.
"The programme is off-track and we can't ask for anything
from our creditors before we get it back on course," Stournaras
was quoted as saying by the Financial Times.
An official at Greece's Finance Ministry told Reuters that
Stournaras's statement did not mean the Greek government had
dropped its demand for a change in some terms of its
international bailout.
"This is just repeating the government line," the official
told Reuters on condition of anonymity.
Challenged by an emboldened opposition which rejects the
terms of the bailout, Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras has
called for targeted tax cuts, a freeze on public sector layoffs,
extra help for the poor and unemployed and an additional two
years to cut the deficit. He is also offering to expand and
speed up the country's privatisation process.
Development Minister Costis Hatzidakis said on Tuesday that
Greece's lenders would be more likely to approve changes to the
bailout terms if they were convinced Athens was serious about
reforms. "The ball is our court," Hatzidakis told a conference.