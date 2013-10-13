ATHENS Oct 13 Greece has proposed to its
international lenders that it rolls over 4.4 billion euros ($6
billion) of outstanding bonds to help to cover a funding
shortfall next year, Greek daily Kathimerini reported on Sunday
without citing sources.
Twice-bailed out by the European Union and International
Monetary Fund, Greece has been kept afloat by 240 billion euros
in financial aid since 2010.
Under its latest bailout programme, Athens will be financed
until the second half of 2014, when it hopes to tap the bond
markets after being excluded since 2010. Its lenders are also
expected to decide on a third bailout for Greece in November.
The IMF and Greece estimate that Athens faces a funding gap
of nearly 11 billion euros for 2014-15. The European Commission
puts the gap at 3.8 billion euros for 2014 alone, while the IMF
estimates it will be 4.4 billion euros.
Kathimerini said that Athens wants to roll over 4.4 billion
euros in bonds due next year rather than paying them off to help
cover the gap. Athens issued the bonds in 2009 to provide
liquidity support for its banks, which were battered by the debt
crisis.
The newspaper said that the EU Commission and the European
Central Bank, which bought Greek bonds during the crisis, have
raised concerns over the proposal but Greece hopes they will
give their approval.
The Greek finance ministry declined to comment on the
report.
($1 = 0.7373 euros)
