ATHENS Jan 20 European Central Bank funding to
Greek banks rose by 2.55 billion euros ($3.46 billion) in
December, while emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the
country's central bank rose by 370 million euros, the Bank of
Greece said on Monday.
Greek banks depend on central bank funding for liquidity.
Lower emergency funding from the Bank of Greece helps lenders
boost their net interest income as borrowing from the ECB is
about 2 percentage points cheaper than ELA funding.
ECB funding to Greek banks rose 63.23 billion euros from
60.68 billion in November, while emergency liquidity assistance
from the Bank of Greece increased to 9.79 billion euros from
9.42 billion.