BRIEF-Century Properties Group says 2016 total revenues 7.38 bln Pesos versus 10.38 bln Pesos
* 2016 total revenues 7.38 billion pesos versus 10.38 billion pesos; 2016 net income 726.93 million pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
ATHENS Oct 14 European Central Bank (ECB) funding to Greek banks fell in September by 2.0 billion euros, Greek central bank data showed on Tuesday.
ECB funding dropped to 42.56 billion euros ($54.1 billion) last month from 44.56 billion euros in August.
Banks have reduced their exposure but still depend on ECB funding for liquidity. They have fully repaid the comparatively more costly emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Bank of Greece. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Renee Maltezou)
* 2016 total revenues 7.38 billion pesos versus 10.38 billion pesos; 2016 net income 726.93 million pesos Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SEOUL, April 17 A South Korean pension fund on Monday accepted a debt-to-equity swap proposal for bondholders of troubled Daewoo Shipbuilding & Marine Engineering , greenlighting the country's latest plan to bail out the world's largest shipbuilder.