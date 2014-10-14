ATHENS Oct 14 European Central Bank (ECB) funding to Greek banks fell in September by 2.0 billion euros, Greek central bank data showed on Tuesday.

ECB funding dropped to 42.56 billion euros ($54.1 billion) last month from 44.56 billion euros in August.

Banks have reduced their exposure but still depend on ECB funding for liquidity. They have fully repaid the comparatively more costly emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the Bank of Greece. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Renee Maltezou)