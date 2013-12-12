BRIEF-VGP raises 80 million euros with bond issue
* VGP NV raises 80 million euros ($86.8 million) with bond issue
ATHENS Dec 12 European Central Bank funding to Greek banks fell by 1.79 billion euros ($2.47 billion) in November, while emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the country's central bank rose by 1.47 billion euros, the Bank of Greece said on Thursday.
Greek banks depend on central bank funding for liquidity. Lower emergency funding from the Bank of Greece helps lenders boost their net interest income as borrowing from the ECB is about 2 percentage points cheaper than ELA funding.
ECB funding to Greek banks dropped to 60.68 billion euros from 62.47 billion euros in October, while emergency liquidity assistance from the Bank of Greece rose to 9.42 billion euros from 7.95 billion.
* VGP NV raises 80 million euros ($86.8 million) with bond issue
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO, March 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank (U.S.A.) Limited (SMTBUSA) Long-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) of 'A-'. The Outlook is Stable. The agency has also assigned the company Short-Term Foreign- and Local-Currency IDRs of 'F1' and a Support Rating (SR) of '1'. SMTBUSA, a New Jersey State chartered trust and banking company insured by the Federal Deposit Insuran
* Offer to acquire portfolio of performing mortgage loans and partially performing mortgage loans issued by credit institution