ATHENS Aug 20 European Central Bank funding to
Greek banks rose by 900 million euros in July while emergency
liquidity assistance (ELA) from the country's central bank
decreased by 4.86 billion euros, Bank of Greece data showed on
Tuesday.
Greek banks depend on central bank funding for liquidity.
Borrowing from the ECB is about two percentage points cheaper
than ELA funding.
ECB funding to Greek banks rose to 62.04 billion euros in
July from 61.14 billion euros in June, while emergency liquidity
assistance from the Bank of Greece fell to 16 billion euros from
20.86 billion euros a month earlier.