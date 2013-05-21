ATHENS May 21 European Central Bank funding to Greek banks fell by 10.5 billion euros in April while emergency liquidity assistance (ELA) from the country's central bank increased by 12 billion euros, Bank of Greece data showed on Tuesday.

ECB funding to Greek banks dropped to 60.91 billion euros in April from 70.73 billion euros in March, with emergency liquidity assistance from the Bank of Greece standing at 33.43 billion euros from 21.22 billion euros a month earlier.

Greek banks resumed funding from the ECB in December. The Bank of Greece did not provide details on each bank's use of the facility.