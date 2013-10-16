ATHENS Oct 16 The European Central Bank
disagrees with Greece's plan to roll over bonds due next year to
partly plug a funding gap because this would negatively impact
the capital adequacy of two of the country's big banks, daily
Kathimerini reported on Wednesday.
Looking for ways to cover a funding shortfall of nearly 11
billion euros in 2014-15, Greece has come up with a plan to roll
over about 4.5 billion euros of bonds issued in 2009 as part of
liquidity support to its banks during the global credit crisis.
But the ECB opposes the idea as a rollover would bring the
Core Tier 1 capital ratio of two of Greece's four top banks
below a required 9.0 percent, meaning a need for additional
capital, the paper said citing unnamed sources.
"Frankfurt claims that plugging the funding gap via a
rollover would be pointless as this would create new capital
needs," the paper said.
Under its latest bailout programme, Athens will be financed
until the second half of 2014, when it hopes to tap the bond
markets, from which it has been cut off since 2010.
The bonds, which mature in March, were given to banks in
exchange for preferred shares.
Greece's top four banks - National, Piraeus
, Alpha and Eurobank - were
recapitalised with 27.5 billion euros in June to shore up their
capital bases after losses from a sovereign debt writedown and
bad loans.
Eurobank and National Bank have emerged with Core Tier 1
ratios of 8.1 and 9.2 percent, respectively, after their
recapitalisation.
Citing an unnamed EU official, Kathimerini said the view
from Brussels is that the EU Commission is willing to discuss
the proposal but the rollover would not be able to fly without
the ECB's approval.
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; Editing by Catherine Evans)