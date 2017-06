The map of Europe is featured on the face of a one Euro coin seen in this photo illustration taken in Paris, January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Mal Langsdon/Files

ATHENS About 19 billion euros in Greek government bonds managed by the country's central bank on behalf of pension funds and other state organisations will be included in Greece's debt swap plan, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

"The common fund (of public law entities and social security funds) will participate in the debt swap (PSI)," said one official on condition of anonymity.

(Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; writing by Harry Papachristou)