* Greek gas firm in talks with Greek banks
* If approved, loan would avert energy collapse in June
ATHENS, June 8 Greece's state-owned gas provider
DEPA is in talks with domestic banks to secure a loan to pay for
its imports, a company official said on Friday, as the
austerity-hit country seeks to avoid a collapse of its
electrical power network.
State-controlled DEPA does not have enough cash to pay about
120 million euros ($151 million) due later this month on
contracts with suppliers such as Russia's Gazprom.
DEPA provides Greek power companies with most of the natural
gas they burn. But the electricity producers have failed to pay
their bills to DEPA because they, in turn, have not been paid
for the power they provide.
The loan that is being arranged with a string of Greek
private and public-sector banks would help keep the gas flowing
for at least a month, a DEPA official told Reuters.
"DEPA is in negotiations with a consortium of Greek banks
for a loan that will allow it to service its obligations for at
least a month, until early July," said the official, who asked
not to be named.
Greece imports all its natural gas from abroad. About 80
percent of its imports come via pipeline from Russia. According
to industry sources, DEPA faces a June 22 deadline to settle
obligations to Gazprom.
Last week, energy regulator RAE said it would call an
emergency meeting with industry players to resolve the impasse.
But the talks will probably be postponed for next week after a
DEPA board meeting scheduled for Monday, a RAE official told
Reuters.
($1=0.7960 euros)
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou; Editing by Greg Mahlich)