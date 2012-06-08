* Greek gas firm DEPA in talks with Greek banks
* Greek electricity system operator also mulls emergency
loan
* Loans would avert energy meltdown for a few weeks
By Harry Papachristou
ATHENS, June 8 Greek energy companies are
seeking emergency bank loans to pay suppliers and avert
widespread power and gas cuts during the vital tourist season,
industry sources told Reuters on Friday.
A vicious cycle of shrinking power demand, bad debts and
flawed regulation has created a 350 million euro hole in the
finances of Greece's energy system, which depends heavily on
imported electricity and gas.
The looming energy crisis is compounding the country's debt
problems before a general election on June 17 that may decide
its future in the euro zone. It also threatens to cause
blackouts during the power-hungry summer holiday season, one of
the few foreign exchange earners for the uncompetitive Greek
economy.
Faced with disruptions, Greek power authorities and energy
companies are about to seek the emergency bank loans until more
permanent measures are taken later to fix structural flaws in
the creaking system.
State-owned gas provider DEPA is talking to domestic banks
to secure the cash it needs to pay for about 120 million euros
of imports later this month, a company official said on Friday.
Greece imports all its natural gas from abroad. About 80
percent comes via pipeline from Russia. According to industry
sources, DEPA faces a June 22 deadline to settle obligations to
Russian gas giant Gazprom.
The loan that is being arranged with a string of Greek
private and public-sector banks would help to keep the gas
flowing for several weeks, a DEPA official told Reuters.
"DEPA is in negotiations with a consortium of Greek banks
for a loan that will allow it to service its obligations for at
least a month, until early July," said the official, who asked
not to be named.
Energy regulator RAE said on June 1 it would call an
emergency meeting with industry players this week to resolve the
impasse. The talks will probably be postponed until next week
after a DEPA board meeting scheduled for Monday, a RAE official
told Reuters.
CHAIN REACTION
At the heart of the energy system's cash crunch is a 350
million euro hole in the accounts of power grid operator LAGHE,
out of which the privately-run utilities are reimbursed.
LAGHE has run up the deficit because its revenues have not
matched the big subsidies it pays to renewable energy producers,
as part of Greece's efforts to become Europe's solar powerhouse.
The deficit has deteriorated in recent months due to
Greece's debt crisis. Two private electricity retailers went
bankrupt without honouring their obligations to LAGHE. Unpaid
electricity invoices have also soared after many consumers
refused to pay an unpopular property tax charged on the bills of
state-run electricity company PPC.
LAGHE has now taken preliminary steps to apply for an
emergency loan from the Loans and Consignment Fund, a small
public sector lender. "LAGHE has sought information on how the
loan would work but it has not yet made a formal application,"
an official involved in the talks told Reuters. "The Loan and
Consignments Fund is inclined to give the loan, if it receives
an official request," the official added.
TROUBLE WITH THE TROIKA
PPC, Greece's biggest power company, is also in talks with
banks to roll over debt falling due by the end of this month.
State-controlled PPC covers about 70 percent of Greece's
power demand, most by burning its own coal and hydro power
supplies, and has a retail market share of almost 100 percent.
But despite its towering position in the electricity system,
the crisis has struck hard. Cash reserves have shrunk to about
230 million euros, falling short of the 525 million euros it
needs to roll over bank loans due this month.
With unemployment at record levels, 300,000 customers have
applied for special lower tariffs. Electricity theft and looting
of copper wire has rocketed, often leading to deaths as people
clamber up electricity poles to tap power lines.
Standard & Poor's lowered on Thursday PPC's credit rating to
'CC' from 'CCC'. "We believe the company has exhausted its
liquidity sources and that its ability to honor its large
financial obligations in 2012 mostly depends on external factors
in the currently highly uncertain environment in Greece," the
ratings agency said.
In an interview with Reuters last week, PPC's Chief
Executive Officer Arthouros Zervos said he was confident the
banks would agree to roll over the loans.
Greek lenders, which depend entirely on European Central
Bank funding, obtained 18 billion euros in emergency liquidity
in May as part of the country's international bailout.
"No Greek bank would have an interest in pulling the plug
from under our feet," Zervos said.
TROUBLE WITH THE TROIKA?
LAGHE's bank loan plans will not work without approval or
tacit consent from the European Commission, the International
Monetary Fund and the European Central Bank - collectively known
as the "troika" which bankrolls Greece.
Greece's lenders have so far objected to approving any such
move over fears that it might constitute illegal state aid and
remove incentives to fix the country's flawed energy system.
The EU has long been pushing Greece to liberalise its low,
regulated retail power prices and open its coal and water power
deposits to private electricity producers. Energy players
outside PPC are restricted to natural gas and renewables.
But one official said he expected the troika to soften its
stance. "In the end, they'll turn a blind eye," this is an
emergency, he said.