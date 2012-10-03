* Exploration needed to confirm surveys
* Top seismic firm upbeat on reserve potential
* Crisis, surging fuel bills revive Mediterranean energy
By Oleg Vukmanovic and Stephen Jewkes
LONDON/MILAN, Oct 3 Offshore natural gas could
dramatically change Greece's fortunes, should early estimates of
$600 billion worth of reserves be confirmed, according to a
study presented to Prime Minister Antonis Samaras in June and
seen by Reuters.
The study, collating existing scientific data, says that
geological similarities indicate that reserves offshore Crete
may match the prolific Levantine Basin where recent Israeli and
Cypriot discoveries are clustered.
It points to strategically significant reserves in Greek
waters south of Crete in the range of 3.5 trillion cubic meters
(Tcm), enough to cover over six years of EU gas demand, and the
equivalent of about 1.5 billion barrels of oil.
While it will take years to explore and develop any offshore
gas sector, Greece has launched a licensing round and has
commissioned a seismic survey company to pin down the extent of
hydrocarbon deposits. The results are expected in mid-2013.
Presenting their findings, study authors Antonis Foscolos,
Elias Konofagos and Nikos Lygeros said they expected the
reserves to generate $599 billion in state earnings over 25
years.
"We feel this is a very conservative figure," Konofagos,
whose Athens-based company Flow Energy informally advises the
government on energy strategy, told Reuters.
Foscolos, professor emeritus at the Technical University of
Crete and the Canadian Geological Survey, said that subsea
methane emissions and the presence of gas hydrate mounds on the
seabed indicate the presence of large reservoirs.
Another study published in the Journal of Environmental
Science and Engineering in June estimated that Greece had 4 Tcm
of gas and a further 3 billion barrels of crude oil.
Taking into account savings from fuel imports - Greece
spends five percent of GDP on energy imports - discoveries on
the scale envisaged could clear the country's debt and bring
billions in annual cost savings.
LITTLE-EXPLORED REGION
Geologists say that the little-explored region, riven by
converging tectonic plates that form folds or petroleum traps,
displays promising geology that now requires surveying to
confirm any actual deposits.
One of the world's biggest seismic surveyors, Petroleum
Geo-Physical (PGS), which recently won a tender to scan Greek
waters, told the country's Department of Energy and Climate
Change during a sales pitch in July 2011 that waters south of
Crete had significant hydrocarbon potential.
"Hydrocarbon analyses of mud from ODP (Ocean Drilling
Program) cores suggests the presence of an active hydrocarbon
system at depth," according to a presentation seen by Reuters.
PGS goes on to say that there are also potential analogues
to proven hydrocarbon provinces in the Mediterranean, including
Libya.
"Hydrocarbon systems don't recognise international
boundaries, proven extensions of the Greek hydrocarbon systems
exist in Albania, Turkey and Libya," it said.
PGS suggests that the Mediterranean Ridge near to Crete is a
productive accretionary prism.
"So a good hydrocarbon kitchen, the proof of which is that
some of the many mud volcanoes along it are emitting gas of
thermogenic (deep, cooked) origin," geologist Daniel Praeg from
Italy's Institute of Oceanography and Experimental Geophysics
said in an email.
Exploration successes in Albania could also be replicated in
waters to the west of Greece, PGS adds, a licensing area that
was recently opened to bidding by the government.
With its potential wealth, Greece could also become a
transit hub for gas to Europe if it establishes an exclusive
economic zone allowing it to legally extract hydrocarbons, which
it currently lacks south of Crete and in other areas.
Finds off Israel, Cyprus and Lebanon have spurred a broader
prospecting frenzy across the region, and there are now plans to
combine exports via a pipeline to Europe.
The head of the ITGI pipeline, which lost out in the race to
carry Caspian supplies to Europe, hopes to convert his project
into a conduit linking East Mediterranean discoveries with the
gas-thirsty continent.
Despite high hopes, geologists caution that estimates alone
mean nothing, and that only drilling can determine the facts.
Poland, which slashed its wildly optimistic estimates of
shale gas reserves this summer, saw its hopes of achieving
energy self-sufficiency in tatters.
Comparisons between the East Mediterranean and the North Sea
may be vindicated if reserve estimates turn out to be accurate,
petroleum geologist David Peace said.
Total gas volumes in the East Mediterranean Sea are
estimated at over 10 trillion cubic meters, according to U.S.
Geological Survey estimates but excluding south of Crete, enough
to meet Europe's gas demand for more than 15 years.
That could breathe new life into Mediterranean Europe's
flagging, mostly onshore, oil and gas industries as harsh
economic realities rekindle interest in domestic exploration
long neglected by policymakers.
Prospects in the West Mediterranean Sea, which the U.S.
Geological Survey says holds 1.4 Tcm of gas, also look brighter
after Italy relaxed a two-year drilling ban and promised to
reduce red-tape.
"If you look at the offshore license map of Italy, about
two-thirds of it is open...Italy is one area that has been
overlooked, especially the south," Peace said.
Spanish policymakers, desperate to plug an energy sector
deficit of $31 billion, are repositioning towards developing
their natural resources sectors with a view to offshore
exploration.
As well as bolstering local economies, the burgeoning gas
province gives Europe ammunition against Russian gas giant
Gazprom, now the subject of an EU antitrust case, with
an opportunity to diversify supplies.
($1 = 0.7715 euros)
