LONDON Jan 20 State owned Hellenic Petroleum has awarded a tender to buy gasoil for February, traders said on Friday.

In this tender, Hellenic was looking to buy 2-4 gasoil with 0.1 percent sulphur content.

Traders said it was awarded to Litasco, the trading arm of Russia's Lukoil, but this was not confirmed. Price details did not emerge. (Reporting by Zaida Espana, Jessica Donati and Ikuko Kurahone, editing by Jane Baird)