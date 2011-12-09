UPDATE 2-Japan govt-led bid for Toshiba chip unit to include SK Hynix -sources
* Western Digital talking with trade ministry on its bid -source
ATHENS Dec 9 Greece's gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 5.0 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, less than a previous flash estimate of 5.2 percent, the country's statistics office said on Friday.
The contraction followed a 7.4 percent GDP decline in the previous quarter. The figures are not seasonally adjusted.
Data on a quarterly basis were not provided. ********************************************************
KEY FIGURES Q3 2011 Q2 2011 Q1 2011
GDP (y/y, pct) -5.0 -7.4 -8.3
-----------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT
* Western Digital talking with trade ministry on its bid -source
TOKYO, June 14 Japanese stocks ended marginally lower in choppy trade on Wednesday, as investors refrained from taking positions ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision.