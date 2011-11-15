ATHENS Nov 15 The European Union's
Statistics office Eurostat released on Tuesday the following
provisional, seasonally unadjusted flash estimates for third
quarter 2011 gross domestic product.
Year-on-year, GDP contracted by 5.2 percent, compared with a
revised 7.4 percent drop in the second quarter.
ELSTAT, which usually publishes seasonally adjusted GDP
figures, did not provide data on a quarterly basis.
KEY FIGURES Q3 2011 Q2 2011* Q1 2011*
(pct)
-5.2 -7.4 -8.3
-----------------------------------------------------
* revised
source: ELSTAT. All figures are not seasonally adjusted.
(Reporting by Harry Papachristou and Ingrid Melander)