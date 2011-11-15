ATHENS Nov 15 The European Union's Statistics office Eurostat released on Tuesday the following provisional, seasonally unadjusted flash estimates for third quarter 2011 gross domestic product.

Year-on-year, GDP contracted by 5.2 percent, compared with a revised 7.4 percent drop in the second quarter.

ELSTAT, which usually publishes seasonally adjusted GDP figures, did not provide data on a quarterly basis. *********************************************************

KEY FIGURES Q3 2011 Q2 2011* Q1 2011*

(pct)

-5.2 -7.4 -8.3

----------------------------------------------------- * revised

source: ELSTAT. All figures are not seasonally adjusted. (Reporting by Harry Papachristou and Ingrid Melander)