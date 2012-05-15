UPDATE 2-Flight-to-quality boosts U.S.-based Treasury, foreign funds -Lipper

(Adds detail on U.S.-based commodities precious metals funds, emerging market equity and fixed-income funds; table) By Sam Forgione and Jennifer Ablan NEW YORK, June 8 Investors in U.S.-based funds poured $1.4 billion into mutual funds and exchange-traded funds that invest in U.S. Treasuries in the week ended June 7, marking the biggest inflows since late January, data from Thomson Reuters' Lipper service showed on Thursday. Funds that invest mainly in foreign debt secur