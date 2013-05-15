ATHENS, May 15 Greece's gross domestic product (GDP) shrank 5.3 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2013, flash estimates released by the European Union's statistics agency showed on Wednesday. The data showed the economy is mired in its sixth consecutive year of recession, hurt by fiscal austerity demanded by the country's international lenders to keep bailout funding flowing. The contraction, based on seasonally unadjusted data, followed a 5.7 percent slump in the fourth quarter of 2012. Analysts polled by Reuters had projected a 5.3 percent decline in economic output. Data on quarter-on-quarter changes were not provided. The economy is expected to contract by 4.2 to 4.5 percent this year after a 6.4 percent slump in 2012. ********************************************************** KEY FIGURES Q1 2013 Q4 2012 Q3 2012 Q2 2012 GDP (y/y, pct) -5.3 -5.7 -6.7 -6.4 ---------------------------------------------------- Source:Eurostat