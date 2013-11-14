ATHENS, Nov 14 Greece's economy shrank 3.0 percent year-on-year in the third quarter of 2013, easing from a downwardly revised 3.7 percent contraction in the previous quarter, the country's statistics service ELSTAT said on Thursday. The decline, based on seasonally unadjusted data, was just shy of economist forecasts predicting a 3.1 percent contraction, making it the smallest year-on-year decline in three years. Data on quarter-on-quarter changes were not provided. The data shows Greek economic contraction in the first three quarters of the year ran at an annual pace of 4.0 percent. The country's international lenders project the economy will shrink by 4.0 percent this year before a mild recovery takes root next year. *********************************************************** KEY FIGURES Q3 2013 Q2 2013 Q1 2013 Q4 2012 GDP (y/y, pct) -3.0 -3.7* -5.5* -5.7 ------------------------------------------------- * revised source: ELSTAT