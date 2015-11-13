ATHENS, Nov 13 Greece's economy contracted at a
milder than expected pace in the third quarter compared to the
April-to-June period as capital controls hurt economic activity,
data showed on Friday.
Gross domestic product shrank 0.5 percent from July to
September, based on seasonally adjusted data from statistics
service ELSTAT, which downwardly revised the previous quarter's
growth pace to 0.4 percent from 0.9 percent.
The flash reading came in below market expectations.
Economists polled by Reuters were expecting a quarterly
contraction of 2.7 percent.
Year-on-year, the economy shrank 0.4 percent in the third
quarter. Economists were expecting a yearly contraction of 1.9
percent.
*************************************************************
KEY FIGURES Q3 2015 Q2 2015 Q1 2015 Q4 2014 Q3 2014
GDP (q/q, pct) -0.5 0.4* 0.1 -0.4* 1.0*
GDP (y/y, pct) -0.4 1.1* 0.4* 0.9* 1.1*
---------------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT
*revised
(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Michele Kambas)