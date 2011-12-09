ATHENS Greece's economy contracted 5.0 percent year on year in the third quarter, shrinking less than in previous quarters, seasonally unadjusted data from the country's statistics service showed on Friday.

Previous flash estimates for the third quarter released in November had projected the decline at 5.2 percent.

The debt-choked country is in its fourth straight year of recession, hurt by austerity measures to repair its public finances and emerge from a debt crisis.

The third quarter figures did nothing to contradict forecasts that Athens will enter a fifth year of recession in 2012.

"The economy appears to be shrinking at a milder pace compared to initial estimates in the third quarter, helped by a stronger performance of the exports sector, particularly goods, as well as a slower pace of decline in consumption," said economist Nikos Magginas at National Bank.

Greece projects that its 220 billion euro economy will shrink by more than 5.5 percent this year with recovery not seen before 2013.

Magginas estimated that recessionary pressures would intensify in the last quarter, estimating that for the year as a whole the economic contraction would average out at close to 6.0 percent.

The statistics service said consumer spending fell 5.1 percent year-on-year in the third quarter, while gross fixed capital investment slumped 15.2 percent.

But exports of goods and services grew 3.2 percent compared to the same quarter a year earlier while imports fell 4.3 percent, helping to improve the overall trade deficit and partly offset the decline in gross domestic product.

(Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Tatiana Fragou)