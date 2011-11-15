ATHENS Nov 15 Greece's economy slowed its
steep slide in the third quarter but still shrank 5.2 percent
from a year earlier as the debt-choked economy continued to
plummet in a recession that looks set to head into a fifth year.
The drop was mainly the result of huge wage and pension
cuts, job losses, and tax hikes imposed under an international
bailout aimed at stabilising Greece's crumbling public finances
and saving the country from bankruptcy.
The measures have pared down the size of bloated public
sector costs that have driven public debt to more than 160
percent of annual output, pushed unemployment to a record 18.4
percent and hammered wages, crushing domestic demand.
The third quarter figures, which included downward revisions
to data from the first half of the year, did nothing to
contradict forecasts that the Mediterranean state will enter a
fifth year of recession in 2012.
Greece and its international lenders expect an economic
contraction of 5.5 percent in 2011, but that number is based on
seasonally adjusted data that does not compare with Tuesday's
unadjusted results.
"A significant improvement appears unlikely in the fourth
quarter given the deteriorating conditions in main
trading-partner economies, weak domestic sentiment and new
austerity measures that have been in effect since September,"
said Plato Monokroussos, an economist at EFG Eurobank.
"The lack of seasonally adjusted data has complicated the
derivation of full year forecasts, but it appears that the pace
of real GDP contraction in 2011 should be around -5.5 as
forecast."
The data came alongside reporting from the rest of the
17-nation euro zone, which grew by 0.2 percent when compared
with the previous three months.
German and France, the euro zone's two biggest members, grew
0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively, but stagnation in
Spain and a contraction in the Netherlands were among signals
that worse is to come due to the debt crisis and falling
consumer confidence.
The Greek figures included revisions to earlier reported
numbers for the first half of the year.
Second quarter gross domestic product was revised down to a
7.4 percent decline, from 7.3 earlier, and first quarter decline
worsened to 8.3 percent, from 8.1.
The revisions came on the back of a change in reference year
to 2005, from 2000.
The European Commission expects an overall contraction of 15
percent during the entirety of Greece's crisis. The 220 billion
euro economy began shrinking in 2008 and is expected to grow
again only in the last quarter of next year.
(Reporting by Renee Maltezou; writing by Michael Winfrey;
editing by Patrick Graham)