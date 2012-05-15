ATHENS, May 15 Greece's economy shrank a hefty
6.2 percent in the first quarter of 2012, showing that the
debt-choked country, now in political disarray, is nowhere near
getting out of a crisis that could see it pushed out of the euro
zone.
Record unemployment, wage cuts and tax hikes have hammered
the economy - now in its fifth straight year of recession - and
turned voters away from the mainstream political parties that
backed the country's EU/IMF bailout agreement.
Elections on May 6 put radical leftists opposed to the
bailout deal in second place, and polls show they would come
first in a repeat election, which looks ever more likely as the
parties fail to agree on forming a coalition government.
The bailouts staved off bankruptcy but the steep spending
cuts and austerity they require have dragged Greece deeper into
recession. The economy is expected to shrink more than 5 percent
this year, with the scale of the contraction making it ever
harder for the government to meet revenue targets and reduce the
budget gap.
The first quarter GDP projection was based on seasonally
unadjusted data and follows a 7.5 percent GDP decline in the
previous quarter.
"Domestic demand is probably contracting at a faster rate
than the overall GDP reading. Falling imports, due to weak
demand, is the reason behind the relatively milder pace of
contraction versus the last quarter of 2012," said National Bank
economist Nikos Magginas.
He said fiscal belt tightening and economic uncertainty
continued to exert recessionary pressures in the second quarter.
Greece's statistics service ELSTAT did not provide detailed
estimates on the GDP components - consumption, capital
investment, exports and imports - in the first quarter.
***************************************************************
KEY FIGURES Q1 2012 Q4 2011 Q3 2011 Q2 2011 Q1 2011
GDP (y/y, pct) -6.2 -7.5 -5.0 -7.3 -8.0
-----------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT