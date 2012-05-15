ATHENS, May 15 Greece's economy shrank a hefty 6.2 percent in the first quarter of 2012, showing that the debt-choked country, now in political disarray, is nowhere near getting out of a crisis that could see it pushed out of the euro zone. Record unemployment, wage cuts and tax hikes have hammered the economy - now in its fifth straight year of recession - and turned voters away from the mainstream political parties that backed the country's EU/IMF bailout agreement. Elections on May 6 put radical leftists opposed to the bailout deal in second place, and polls show they would come first in a repeat election, which looks ever more likely as the parties fail to agree on forming a coalition government. The bailouts staved off bankruptcy but the steep spending cuts and austerity they require have dragged Greece deeper into recession. The economy is expected to shrink more than 5 percent this year, with the scale of the contraction making it ever harder for the government to meet revenue targets and reduce the budget gap. The first quarter GDP projection was based on seasonally unadjusted data and follows a 7.5 percent GDP decline in the previous quarter. "Domestic demand is probably contracting at a faster rate than the overall GDP reading. Falling imports, due to weak demand, is the reason behind the relatively milder pace of contraction versus the last quarter of 2012," said National Bank economist Nikos Magginas. He said fiscal belt tightening and economic uncertainty continued to exert recessionary pressures in the second quarter. Greece's statistics service ELSTAT did not provide detailed estimates on the GDP components - consumption, capital investment, exports and imports - in the first quarter. *************************************************************** KEY FIGURES Q1 2012 Q4 2011 Q3 2011 Q2 2011 Q1 2011 GDP (y/y, pct) -6.2 -7.5 -5.0 -7.3 -8.0 ----------------------------------------------------------- source: ELSTAT