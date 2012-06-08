* Q1 GDP shrinks 6.5 pct year-on-year
* Contraction deeper than -6.2 pct flash estimate
* Q2 seen weak
By George Georgiopoulos
ATHENS, June 8 Greece's economy shrank further
in the first three months of 2012, shrivelling at a yearly rate
of 6.5 percent against a backdrop of painful wage cuts, tax
hikes and record unemployment.
The data, released on Friday, will add fodder to politicians
campaigning against terms of an international bailout ahead of a
June 17 parliamentary election.
Painful budget austerity has deepened Greece's economic
malaise, turning voters away from mainstream political parties
that backed a European Union/International Monetary Fund rescue
deal.
Supporters and opponents of the bailout are running neck and
neck in opinion polls for the June vote, seen as crucial for the
country's future in the euro zone.
The first quarter Gross Domestic Product preliminary
projection was based on seasonally unadjusted data. It topped a
previous -6.2 percent year-on-year flash estimate and follows a
7.5 percent year-on-year GDP decline in the last quarter of
2012, statistics service ELSTAT said.
A narrower trade deficit provided some relief but was not
enough to make up for sharp falls in consumer and investment
spending.
"The positive reading in exports and shrinking imports could
not offset the decline in consumption and fixed capital
investment," said National Bank economist Nikos Magginas.
"Recessionary pressures will continue unabated in the second
quarter. Uncertainty coupled with the labour market's
deterioration will further limit domestic spending while support
from export sectors is seen weak," he said.
Consumer spending fell 7.5 percent year-on-year in the first
three months of the year while gross capital investment plunged
21.3 percent as the cash strapped government struggled to shrink
the budget hole.
The recession, now in its fifth straight year, weakened
imports, helping to reduce the trade deficit by 41.9 percent and
partly contained the contraction in gross domestic product
(GDP).
The 215 billion euro Greek economy is expected to contract
by 5.0 to 5.3 percent this year, based on recent central bank
and OECD forecasts.
The steep spending cuts and austerity required that is part
of the 130 billion euro rescue package have deepened the
economic downturn, making it ever harder for the government to
meet revenue targets and reduce the budget gap.
The jobless rate hit a new record of 21.9 percent in March,
piling more misery on the electorate and fast approaching
Spain's plight, where unemployment has reached 24.4 percent.
"Most recent higher-frequency macro data signal no concrete
improvement in the second quarter. Domestic political
developments and the evolution of the euro area crisis will be
crucial for the domestuc economic outlook in the second half,"
said Eurobank economist Platon Monokroussos.
Other data released on Friday showed that weak domestic
demand led to a further easing in consumer inflation to 1.4
percent.
KEY FIGURES Q1 2012 Q4 2011 Q3 2011 Q2 2011 Q1 2011
GDP (y/y, pct) -6.5 -7.5 -5.0 -7.3 -8.0
----------------------------------------------------------
source: ELSTAT