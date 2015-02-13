BERLIN Feb 13 Germany condemned on Friday a
cartoon published in a Greek leftist newspaper close to the new
ruling party in Athens that depicts Finance Minister Wolfgang
Schaeuble in a Nazi uniform making comments that invoke the
Holocaust.
In the cartoon, carried in the daily Avgi (The Dawn),
mouthpiece of Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras' Syriza party,
Schaeuble says "we insist on soap from your fat" and "we are
discussing fertilizer from your ashes", references to the fate
of Jews in the Nazi death camps of World War Two.
"I always uphold the principle of free speech but on a very
personal level I find this caricature offensive and the
cartoonist should be ashamed," German finance ministry spokesman
Martin Jaeger told a regular news conference.
Relations between Germany, Europe's paymaster, and
debt-ridden Greece have become particularly strained since the
Jan. 25 election that swept the anti-austerity Syriza to power.
Earlier this week, during a visit to Berlin, Greece's new
foreign minister pressed his government's claim for World War
Two reparations over Nazi Germany's brutal occupation of his
country. Germany says all reparation issues have been settled.
During Greece's years-long debt crisis, anti-austerity
protesters have often depicted German Chancellor Angela Merkel
in a Nazi uniform or with a Hitler moustache. Schaeuble has long
been a leading advocate of the tough austerity programme.
Avgi captioned the cartoon on the back page of its Feb. 8
edition "Negotiations have begun", in a nod to talks held in
Brussels over how Greece can shift to a new support programme.
Athens agreed on Thursday to talk to its creditors about the
way out of its hated bailout in a political climbdown that could
prevent Tsipras' government running out of money as early as
next month.
(Reporting by Alexandra Hudson and Costas Pitas in Athens;
Editing by Stephen Brown and Gareth Jones)