* Protesters storm building, try to stop meeting
* Angry public sector workers attack German envoy
* Police use teargas, truncheons to break up crowd
* Germany's Fuchtel says his remarks misinterpreted
By Karolina Tagaris
ATHENS, Nov 15 Public sector workers stormed a
building where Greek and German officials were meeting in the
northern city of Thessaloniki on Thursday and pelted a German
diplomat with water bottles in a protest over austerity
measures.
Riot police used teargas and truncheons to break up a crowd
of 250 city employees outside the building and formed a shield
around German Consul Wolfgang Hoelscher-Obermaier as he entered.
Protesters chanted "It's now or never!" and held up mock
gravestones and banners proclaiming "Fight until the end!".
They said they were furious at comments by German envoy
Hans-Joachim Fuchtel, who told journalists on Wednesday that
Greece could do more to reform its bloated local government
sector, the head of the workers' union said.
"Experts say that as far as local government is concerned
the work carried out by 3,000 Greek employees can be done by
1,000 Germans," Fuchtel said. On Thursday he said his remarks
had been misinterpreted.
Fuchtel was appointed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel
late last year to explore ways to boost grass-roots cooperation
between the two countries, and has been lampooned as overbearing
in Greek media.
His comments struck a nerve in Greece at a time when its
lenders, the European Union and International Monetary Fund,
have demanded layoffs and steep spending cuts in exchange for a
second, 130-billion-euro ($165-billion) bailout.
At the Thessaloniki city hall, a woman who answered the
switchboard phone said: "No one can talk to you now. They have
occupied the building."
A spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry said: "No one
was hurt and there was no material damage. The meeting continues
as planned and that's what's important."
"SEND HIM HOME"
Municipal employees have held several nationwide protests
and strikes in recent weeks against the new wave of budget cuts,
triggering severe disruptions in public transport and causing
garbage to pile up across the capital.
The head of the POE-OTA union of municipal workers, Themis
Balasopoulos, said Fuchtel's comments showed the government
planned to push ahead with controversial public sector layoffs,
about 2,000 of which are scheduled by the end of the year.
Unions and some politicians oppose the layoffs, which are
mainly expected to target local government workers.
"We are here to express our deep anger at his absurd
comments," Balasopoulos told Reuters from the protest in
Thessaloniki.
"We are not a democracy - we are under German supervision.
If we had decent politicians they would have put him on a plane
last night and sent him back home," he said.
Many Greeks, worn down by years of austerity, blame Merkel
for forcing the painful cuts in exchange for the bailouts.
In Germany, media have long characterised the Mediterranean
state's 11 million people as lazy, corrupt and ungrateful.
Tens of thousands of Greeks protested against a visit by
Merkel to Athens in October and some burned Nazi flags.