BERLIN, June 6 Germany's opposition Social
Democrats demanded that Chancellor Angela Merkel come clean
about the risk of losses on government loans to Greece before a
looming election, after the IMF said Athens may require
additional debt relief as early as next year.
Carsten Schneider, budget expert for the SPD in parliament,
accused Merkel and her Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble of
being dishonest with voters by trying to push back a discussion
of Germany's exposure to Greece until after the Sept. 22 vote.
His comments on Thursday came a day after IMF economist Paul
Thomsen said European governments had committed to providing
more debt relief if Greece's primary budget balance fell short
of target in 2013 or 2014.
"The chancellor and the finance minister need to stop
leaving the public in the dark about the fact that after the
election there will have to be official debt forgiveness for
Greece," Schneider said.
"The Chancellor has said Greece should stay in the euro. Now
she has to say what this promise will cost. The truth must come
out before the election."
Private owners of Greek debt were forced to take losses on
their holdings last year, but European governments and the
European Central Bank have refused to take a so-called "haircut"
on the debt they hold.
Germany has insisted a writedown of Greek debt held by euro
zone governments would be illegal, although Schaeuble hinted
late last year that objections to such losses might be dropped
if Greece achieved a primary surplus.