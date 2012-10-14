SINGAPORE Oct 14 German Finance Minister
Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Sunday that Greece would not default,
but warned that if Athens did exit the eurozone it would be
damaging not only for the zone as a whole but also for Greece.
"I think, it will not happen that there will be a state
bankrupt in Greece," Schaeuble said at a meeting with business
leaders in Singapore.
"Greece has to take a lot of very serious reforms and this
will harm. Everyone is trusting that the Greek government is
doing what is necessary."
Greece is locked in talks with the European Union, European
Central Bank and International Monetary Fund on a new set of
spending cuts and reforms in exchange for the next tranche of
loans to the debt-crippled country from bankruptcy.
Greece expects to agree a new austerity package with its
lenders and for the EU and IMF to bridge their differences on
how to cut the country's debt by the time EU leaders meet on
Oct. 18-19, says Greek Prime Minister Antonis Samaras.
"We do not see that there is any sense to speculate on
Greece leaving the euro", Schaeuble said. "That would be very
damaging for Greece and the euro."
German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Saturday that Greece
seemed to be making headway with its reforms and should stick to
the agreements it had made, but added that the country should
continue to be given more chances.
"I have the impression that, step-by-step, we are beginning
to see progress there. It's often slower than we had imagined,
but on this front we should give Greece another chance time and
again," she said in a weekly video podcast.
Rainer Bruederle, a senior member of the Free Democrats
(FDP) who share power in Merkel's centre-right coalition,
signalled on German television on Sunday that he shared IMF
Managing Director Christine Lagarde's view that Greece should
get more time to meet its bailout targets.
Bruederle also said he sympathised with angry Greeks and
would be prepared to consider giving the struggling state some
leeway if the troika report showed it had made progress with its
reforms, adding that the key thing was to ensure Greece had made
the necessary changes to its real economy.
"Greece will only get more aid, in whatever form that may
be, if it does its homework. We have to be able to discuss (more
aid) but only if Greece broadly keeps its promises this time,"
he told television channel ZDF.
Greece's "troika" of international lenders are working on a
review, due in November, of their 130 billion euro ($169
billion) bailout programme for Greece.
Alexander Dobrindt, General Secretary of Germany's Christian
Social Union (CSU), also part of Merkel's coalition, recounted
on German radio his idea of a "Plan B" for Greece.
That would see the recession-struck country quitting the
euro zone in an orderly fashion before receiving Marshall
Plan-style aid from the European Union and eventually having the
chance to return to the euro zone.
"There is a danger if Greece remains in the euro zone and
the reforms are not effective that we will keep this country on
the drip in the long term. And that, in my opinion, is no
prospect for a proud country and a proud people," he said.