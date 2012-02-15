ATHENS Feb 15 Greece's president accused
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Wednesday of
insulting his nation, reflecting growing public resentment of
almost daily lectures from Berlin on the dire state of the Greek
economy.
A visibly angry President Karolos Papoulias singled out
Schaeuble after he appeared to suggest Greece might go bankrupt,
and also attacked critics of his country in the Netherlands and
Finland.
"I cannot accept Mr Schaeuble insulting my country," said
Papoulias, an 82-year-old veteran of Greece's resistance
struggle against the Nazi occupation of World War Two.
"Who is Mr Schaeuble to insult Greece? Who are the Dutch?
Who are the Finnish?" he said in a speech at the Defence
Ministry.
His comments marked a highly unusual foray into
international controversy for Papoulias, who normally steers
clear of daily political debate.
Resentment of the tough German stand on Greece's failure to
meet targets set by the EU and IMF in return for financial aid
has become widespread in recent months.
Protesters burned a German flag last week and newspapers
have run computer-generated pictures of Chancellor Angela Merkel
in a Nazi uniform.
With EU patience with Greek party politicians close to
breaking point, Schaeuble has made a series of critical remarks
in recent days.
He has likened the country to a bottomless pit and said on
Monday that the euro zone was better prepared to overcome a
Greek bankruptcy than two years ago.
Schaeuble also said the euro zone would do everything it
could to avoid a Greek bankruptcy, which will happen in a
chaotic fashion if Athens fails to secure an EU/IMF bailout
before it has to repay 14.5 billion euros in debt next month.
Papoulias pointed out that Europeans had fought together in
the past and said they should now work together during Greece's
crisis.
"We were always proud to defend not only our freedom, our
country, but Europe's freedom too," he told a lunch attended by
the defence minister and the country's top military brass.
Finland has demanded that Greece put up collateral for
rescue loans, while Dutch politicians have also taken a tough
line on Greece's problems.
With the nation deep in crisis, Papoulias has decided to
forego his salary, the Greek finance minister said on Wednesday.
Despite his largely ceremonial role, this was 280,000 euros
($370,000) a year, only slightly below U.S. President Barack
Obama's $400,000 annual pay.
Papoulias played a leading role in helping to form the
current national unity coalition government after a previous
socialist administration collapsed in November.
His credentials as a democrat are strong, as he also was
part of the resistance movement against the military junta that
ruled Greece from 1967 to 1974.