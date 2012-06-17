BERLIN, June 17 Germany sees Greece's election
results, if confirmed, as a commitment to the reforms demanded
as part of an international bailout for the indebted country,
Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Sunday.
Pro-bailout parties were on course to secure a parliamentary
majority in Athens. An official projection released by Greece's
interior ministry showed the conservative New Democracy taking
29.5 percent, with the radical leftist SYRIZA bloc just behind
on 27.1. The PASOK Socialists were set to take 12.3 percent of
the vote.
"The German Federal Government would consider such a result
a decision by Greek voters to forge ahead with the
implementation of far-reaching economic and fiscal reforms,"
Schaeuble said in a statement.
Schaeuble added that New Democracy Chairman Antonis Samaras
had told euro zone finance ministers in February he was
committed to the bailout programme.
"This programme, developed and agreed with Greece, has only
one goal: to put the country back on the path of economic
prosperity and stability. This path will be neither short nor
easy but is necessary and will give the Greek people the
prospect of a better future," he said.