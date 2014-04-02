BRUSSELS, April 2 Germany will support further
financial help for Greece, should the country require more aid
after the current bailout ends this year, German Finance
Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said on Wednesday.
Euro zone governments have lent 240 billion euros to Greece
in exchange for tough reforms and fiscal austerity after the
country was cut off from markets in 2010 because of its
unsustainable public finances.
Greece does not want to borrow more from the euro zone,
hoping to return to markets this year, but its euro zone peers
are cautious, stressing success depends on the implementation of
all reforms promised under the bailout programme.
