BERLIN, Jan 13 German taxpayers should not be
afraid of a Greek government led by the left-wing Syriza party,
its leader Alexis Tsipras wrote in an article published on
Tuesday in a German business daily.
Speculation is growing that if anti-bailout Syriza wins
Greece's Jan. 25 parliamentary election, it will try to
renegotiate European Union loans and conditions, possibly
provoking a crisis between Athens and its euro zone partners.
There is also concern that Tsipras, whose party is ahead of
rivals in opinion polls, will demand another reduction in its
foreign debt that could cost German taxpayers up to 40 billion
euros, according to some German economists.
"German taxpayers have nothing to fear from a Syriza
government," Tsipras wrote in Handelsblatt. "On the contrary. It
is not our goal to aim for a confrontation with our partners, to
get more credits or a licence for new deficits."
"The aim is to stabilise the country, reach a balanced
primary budget and end the bloodletting from German and Greek
taxpayers," he wrote.
But Tsipras said Greece would only be able to pay back its
debt if austerity measures were scrapped. "The truth is that
Greek debt won't be paid back as long as our economy is
continuously exposed to 'fiscal waterboarding'," he said.
Tsipras reiterated that he wanted Greece to stay in the euro
zone.
"Our goal is to reach a new agreement -- within the euro
zone -- that would allow the Greek people to breathe ... and to
live in dignity by restoring debt sustainability and finding a
way out of recession through financing growth," he wrote.
The Greek election has reignited investors' concerns that
tensions between Athens and its partners might eventually lead
to Greece leaving the euro zone, an idea known as 'Grexit'.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has played down the chances
of a Grexit, but has made clear she expects Athens to stick to
the terms of its international bailouts.
