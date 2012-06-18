BERLIN, June 18 German Foreign Minister Guido
Westerwelle said on Monday the substance of Greece's reform
programme remained non-negotiable after the election victory for
pro-bailout parties, but his country was willing to discuss the
time-frame of the reforms.
"I am relieved at the outcome of the election but the work
is not yet done," Westerwelle told German radio regarding the
narrow victory on Sunday for the conservative New Democracy over
the radical leftist SYRIZA block, which opposes the bailout.
"The substance of the reforms is not negotiable," he said.
"Whatever government is formed must stick to what has been
agreed with Europe."
"But clearly time was lost with the election and we have to
talk about what that means for the reforms," added Westerwelle.
"We're ready to talk about the time-frame as we can't ignore the
lost weeks and we don't want people to suffer because of that."