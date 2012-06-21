Australia shares rise for first day in four; NZ falls for third day
June 8 Australian shares inched higher on Thursday, snapping a three-day losing streak, as gains in financials and healthcare sectors slightly outweighed losses in other counters.
ATHENS, June 21 The new Greek government plans to revise the terms of its bailout from the European Union and the International Monetary Fund without jeopardizing membership of the euro zone, according to a policy document published on Thursday.
"The unity government's goal is to tackle the crisis, open the road to growth and revise terms of the bailout without putting at risk the country's European course, nor its euro zone membership," the document agreed by the coalition said.
Structural reforms and achieving a balanced budget will also not be in doubt, the government added. Greece's European partners say they are open to adjustments to the bailout but not radical revisions.
JERUSALEM, June 8 Israel Chemicals (ICL) said on Thursday it reached an agreement to sell its 50 percent stake in water desalination firm IDE Technologies for $178 million.